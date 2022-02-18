BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Friday some of Boulder County’s most accessible and popular trails reopened for the first time since the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes, in December.

“We’re very excited the trail is reopening,” said Wendy Sweet the Executive Director of the Boulder Mountain Bike Alliance.

She says it’s great that most of the trails on the Marshall Mesa are open again because they are very popular.

“It’s one of the closest trail systems in this area for people to be able to get out and enjoy nature and get some exercise,” she said.

They have been closed ever since the Marshall Fire tore through the area, burning not only the single-track but Coloradans’ homes and livelihoods.

Because of that, people may be tempted to use the trails to get an up-close look at the damage. Wendy says if you do that you are destroying the environment and risk closing the trails down.

“Please don’t try to wander off and get a better look at any fire damage and especially with the muddy and snowy conditions,” Wendy said.

Plus, it’s not allowed, the trails are open for on trail use only and Marshall Mesa Trailhead, the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails are still closed. A bike patrol is out on the trail making sure people obey the rules and a Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy is stationed at the Marshall Mesa Trailhead.

Wendy says it may be worth your while to wait until next week or early in the morning to visit because when it warms up this weekend trails will get muddy.

“You want to get out get out early while it’s still frozen,” she said.

That will keep the trails usable and open. The last thing Wendy wants is for these to have to close again because of conditions or because people are wandering off trail.

“Please stay off the closed trails. The City and County of Boulder are really counting on people to obey the rules so that they can keep the trails they’ve opened open,” Wendy said.

Trails that are now open are:

Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead

Coalton Trail

Greenbelt Plateau Trail

Greenbelt Plateau connector

High Plains Trail

Community Ditch Trail

Cowdrey Draw

Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

If you are thinking about heading out here but are afraid conditions might be bad you can check before you come on the Boulder Mountain Bike Alliance’s website or sign up for text alerts from Boulder County by texting OSMP to 888-777 to learn if those closures are in place.