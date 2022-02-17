JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools is just one of the school districts across Colorado considering a later start time for some students. The push comes after studies show that later start times can have benefits for students who are able to get more sleep.
Jefferson County has 100 different start times across the school district has been researching the benefits of later starts for the last five years. Jeffco Public Schools would like parents to weigh in before making a final decision.
LINK: Jeffco Public Schools Start Times Survey
In May of last year, the Denver School Board resolved to shift to Healthy Start Times beginning in the fall of 2023. This will adjust all middle and high school start times to no earlier than 8:20 a.m. in order to support healthy sleep habits in teenagers.
DPS sites multiple studies to show that “later start times support overall physical and mental health as well as academic performance of adolescents.”
DPS is asking that in order to make sure the new schedule is informed by what the community values most, to have families complete the online survey. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.
The survey is available in eight languages in addition to English and is open now until March 9.