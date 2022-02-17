DENVER (CBS4)– Just about everyone has a top candidate if you ask for a list of potholes.

“Because cars, you know, it ain’t cheap to fix them. You know what I mean, a tire, alignment,” said Corina Pino.

Her mother was shelling out money to fix her car.

“I think the new tire was $140 and then the alignment she found someone to do it for $160. So it was almost a $200 thing for that pothole in the street.”

Along Alameda near Federal, big holes caused teeth-rattling bumps. It’s been a season in which potholes are multiplying with hare-like ability.

“You have the roller coaster ride of major warm and major cold and that coaster ride makes potholes and makes them bigger,” says CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

That creates quite a range of repair bills, said Javier Manriquez of Manriquez Auto, “Control arms, struts shocks, all those parts that can be damaged.”

That’s in addition to tires and wheels. Manriquez says you notice quickly if your steering is off-center or pulling. And car repairs are going up.

“A simple strut it can cost like $700, $800. Plus sensors.”

More parts are being made from lighter aluminum and cars, particularly small ones, are ending up in shops.

The City of Denver says it fills potholes year-round. You can call 311 to report them or report them online via Pocketgov.com.

“Potholes that are reported to us are filled within one to three business days, weather permitting, and most are filled within two business days. We also do proactive patrols, filling potholes as we see them,” said spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo in an email statement.

But along Alameda some felt the city was lax.

“I’ve lived here for like seven years and I know where the bad ones are and I just kind of avoid them,” said Brian Cullinmeister.