BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder plans to reopen most of the trails in the Marshall Mesa on Friday. It’s another sign that things are progressing after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures in December, most of them homes.
Open Space and Mountain Parks will open the area for on-trail access only. That allows visitors to complete a loop.
Trail goers should use caution when crossing Highway 93. The Marshall Mesa Trailhead will stay closed because of sustained damage from the fire.