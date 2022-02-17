FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police are praising two teenage girls for being alert and calling authorities after they noticed something suspicious. Late last year, the teens were walking together in a south Fort Collins neighborhood about 2 a.m.

A man who was unknown to them, later identified as Justin Svetich, 39, approached them in his car. The victims described the vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with a rideshare driver sticker in the window.

They said Svetich got out of the car and tried to convince them to come with him. When they refused, he told them he was a police officer. When the girls asked to see his badge, Svetich said he didn’t have one with him and showed them a concealed firearm.

He claimed to be concerned for their safety since it was late and told them to get in his car. One of the girls activated the emergency app on her cell phone and told him she was calling police. That’s when Svetich got in his vehicle and left.

Patrol officers canvases the area but did not locate any people or vehicles matching the description. Detectives took over the case and identified Svetich as the suspect through their investigation. He was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping, and impersonating a peace officer.

“These young women did exactly the right thing by listening to their instincts, asking to see a badge, and ultimately calling police,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division, in a statement. “Real police officers will never have an issue with people calling to confirm their identity. I’m grateful for the diligent work that led to the identification and arrest of this suspect.”

Additional Information From Fort Collins Police:

Anyone with additional information about this or other incidents involving Svetich is asked to contact Detective Stuart Music at 970-416-2575. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.