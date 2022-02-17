DENVER (CBS4) – After an average of 3 to 6 inches of snow along of the Front Range on Wednesday, most of Colorado will get a break from snow through Sunday. Then snow returns and continues for awhile.
Denver received 5 inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday based on the official measurement at DIA. That brings total snowfall for February to nearly a foot in the city and almost 30 inches for the season. If the official measurement was closer to downtown instead at the airport, the numbers would be significantly higher.
Elsewhere, the highest snow totals where in the foothills. For example, Genesee reported nearly 9 inches of snow.
Wednesday’s snow also made this week the eighth in a row with snow in Denver. And with more snow likely next week and probably during the first week in March as well, the streak will now end soon.
Outside of stray, light snow showers in the mountains through Thursday night, Colorado will remain snow free through Sunday afternoon. The next storm will first bring snow back to the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning. At this time, it appears the snow will reach Denver and the Front Range Monday night causing snowy, slick, and slow conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. Then additional chances for snow should continue through at least Wednesday and probably into Thursday as well.
Because of the likelihood of snow and cold next week, the CBS4 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted!