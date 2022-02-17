(CBS4) – After another win on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets have won 5 of 6 games and are heading into the All-Star break in impressive style. And what a win it was!!

With his team down by 2 against the Golden State Warriors in the final seconds at Chase Center, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic looked like he was getting ready for a shot, but suddenly passed out to Monte Morris who was open behind the 3-point line. Morris nailed the shot from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded, the team swarmed him in a wild celebration, and the basket held up on replay review. The Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-116.

The final moment of the game was frenzied. Warriors star Stephen Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper with Morris on him moments before Morris’s game winner and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds remaining, when Morris secured the rebound and drove for a go-ahead layup to put Denver up 114-113 with 14.9 seconds left.

Jokic had 35 points and 17 rebounds — 11 and 8 after the first quarter — for Denver, which won its third straight game. His 3 with 6:26 remaining got the Nuggets within 98-94 before a 3-pointer by Thompson moments later. Jokic’s big night on the boards helped Denver to a 48-38 rebounding advantage.

He planned to take the final shot.

“I just wanted to go in the middle of the paint and shoot a hook shot,” he said. “I just saw Steph and he was helping a little bit and Monte was wide open so I just passed the ball.”

Denver got the ball back with 45.4 seconds left down 113-110 and Jokic made a layup to help spark the comeback.

“He’s the reigning MVP. He was down there scoring at will in the fourth quarter at the rim,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “… Our defense was much, much better, Jokic just took over the game.”

Bryn Forbes scored 22 points and Morris returned from a three-game absence in the concussion protocol to finish with 13 points and six assists for a Nuggets team that also won 89-86 on the Warriors’ home floor Dec. 28.

Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring tightness) missed his third straight game for the Nuggets.

“We hope to get him back coming out the of the All-Star break,” coach Michael Malone said.

The Nuggets are currently in 6th place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Their next game is in a week — on Feb. 24 against the Kings in Sacramento.

Jokic will be playing in the All-Star Game and rookie Bones Hyland will be playing in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)