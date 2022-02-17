DENVER(CBS)- Just as forecast, our Wednesday blast of snow roared across the Front Range just in time for the evening commute. Snow started out light and then ramped up after 5pm and is expected to continue thru the night.
The Winter Storm Warning for Denver and the Foothills will continue thru 5am Thursday morning.
Early snow totals as of 9pm on Wednesday night ranged from 2 to 7 inches with a few more hours of snow expected after these amounts were posted.
Snow will weaken in intensity after midnight with a few flurries still possible here and there through about 4 am on Thursday.
For the morning commute roads, sidewalks and driveways will be icy or snow packed. That could slow the morning drive down.
Sunny skies will return by afternoon and that should help to make the afternoon drive more manageable.