Warming Trend Before Next Arctic BlastWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

58 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Crisis Standards Of Care Deactivated As State's Immunity To Omicron Climbs To 90%Colorado's COVID numbers continue to improve across the board. The seven day positivity rate is now below 7% (down 20 percentage points in the past month), and the number of people hospitalized for confirmed COVID is dropping as well.

1 hour ago

Impaired Driving Deaths Are Up For A Second Straight Year, A New Bill Will Hopefully Help Reverse This TrendA new bill has been introduced to help reduce the risk from repeat DUI offenders.

1 hour ago

Mission Accomplished! Stranger Finds Engagement Ring Lost In Snowbank After CBS4 StoryWe're happy to announce thanks to our call for action, and the kindness of a stranger with a metal detector, the ring has been found and is now on its way back to the owners in Texas.

1 hour ago

Prosecutors Want Updates On Suspect Of The Boulder King Soopers ShootingThe suspect was found incompetent to stand trial and prosecutors are suppose to receive monthly updates from the mental hospital where he is but have not received any.

1 hour ago

School Districts Consider Later Start Times To Improve Student LearningJeffco Public Schools is just one of the school districts across Colorado considering a later start time for some students.

2 hours ago