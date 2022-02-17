DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Bushy Brows Bandit” has been arrested. He was arrested Thursday by members of the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Douglas County Regional SWAT Team and Parker police.
The arrest is said to have come after “extensive investigation and without incident.”
The suspect, who remains unidentified, is believed to be connected to a string of robberies over the past month.
The most recent was the US Bank at 6766 W. Coal Mine Ave. last Friday.
UPDATE: Bushy Brows Bandit strikes again. Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force confirmed that the same suspect involved in a series of bank robberies over the last month hit the US Bank at 6766 W. Coal Mine Ave. at 4:30 on 2/11. Call 720-913-STOP (7861) to help ID the suspect. pic.twitter.com/imVNx3Cily
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 12, 2022
Investigators with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect and several other bank robberies in the Denver metro area in a spree that began Jan. 18.