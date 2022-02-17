(CBS4) – A virtual concert will take place this weekend that raises funds for Marshall Fire victims. It happens on Saturday at 7 p.m. and features recorded music from performers from various genres.
“Above The Ashes: A Virtual Concert for Marshall Fire Relief” will be airing as a YouTube Premiere, and donations for the Boulder Community Fund will be encouraged throughout.
Some of the performers who will be participating include The Velveteers, Gabriel Mervine Quartet feat. Joey Porter & Dave Watts (of The Motet), The Still Tide and Takács Quartet. Each band or performer recorded two to three songs at at The Muse Performance Space in late January and earlier this month, and the concert will feature one of those songs per musical act.
“Above The Ashes: A Virtual Concert for Marshall Fire Relief” is a collaborative effort by businesses, media outlets, and musicians to raise money for the Boulder Community Relief Fund.
Join the guest list: https://t.co/MCdoWaEcRe#MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/a1BngQ7dd3
— KUVO Jazz (@KUVOJazz) February 16, 2022
The Muse worked with Fox Tracks Music, KUVO Jazz, Dazzle, Colorado Public Radio and others to put the recorded video fundraiser together. Get more information at foxtracksmusic.com/cmfr and to sign up for the guest list.