The Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death outside of Norwood. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is assisting in the investigation. There is no immediate threat to the community. We will update with more information when appropriate.
— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 17, 2022