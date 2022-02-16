FIRST ALERTThere's a Winter Storm Warning on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Norwood News, San Miguel County News

NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death outside of Norwood. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is assisting the investigation.

Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the community.

