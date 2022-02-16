DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week will happen from March 11-20 this year, and the menus are now live.
With restaurants still dealing with the impact of COVID-19 Justin Bresler with Visit Denver says, “It’s also a great time to support local restaurants who’ve had to struggle and we all miss eating out.”
Many restaurants will offer dinners that start at $25, $35 and $45 per person.
“Try and book a couple reservations and see where you can get in,” suggested prominent food blogger Kimberly Irwin who runs the DenverSheWrote page on Instagram. “of course you always have to find something with good desert.”
This is a reminder that Denver Restaurant Week menus launch on February 16, 2022 🍴 🚨Tip: make as many reservations as you can and keep them all!🚨 Visit the link for more information: https://t.co/EJIqsXcEP7.
📷: Steuben's Uptown
📍: Denver Restaurant Week#visitdenver pic.twitter.com/JeBOCkfyGe
— VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) February 10, 2022
Bresler also says hopefully the later start time than usual — in March — will “hit the sweet spot for when restaurants need the business most.” Customers can see menus online starting February 16 and plan their visits for Denver Restaurant Week 2022.
See the full list at denver.org/denver-restaurant-week/. Restaurants are posting menus on their page at this link, then click on “amenities” and then click on the “Restaurant Week” tab.