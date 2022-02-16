DENVER (CBS4) — “La Voz,” a bilingual publication that has served Colorado for more than 40 years, featured CBS4 morning anchors Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia on the front page this month. The headline is “CBS4’s Latino duo leads the morning news.”
“Think of famous pairs,” Ernest Gurulé writes. “Hope and Crosby, Rogers and Astaire,
Thelma and Louise. Now think early morning Denver television and something else comes to mind: Griego and Garcia.”
Griego and Garcia are both Denver natives and both attended Colorado State University. The article follows their paths, from when they first fell in love with journalism to how they came to be CBS4’s first-ever Latino television news co-anchor team.
This is not Griego’s first time being featured in “La Voz.”
She was profiled when she was just 13 years old, in an article titled “Teenage anchor girl inspires Hispanic youth.” She was the principal anchor on the “2 Bits News Show” — a show for kids with an audience of more than 400,000 viewers.