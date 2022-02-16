CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4)– The fire that destroyed a home in Conifer has been traced back to the chimney. The family was able to escape the burning home in Jefferson County last week.
Elk Creek Fire Rescue said the fire did start in the chimney in the home. The family had thought the fire had gone out the night before but it rekindled late on the night on Feb. 7.
Ice, snow and a narrow, winding driveway made it tough for fire crews to get to the home. Firefighters also had water supply issues because those slick roads meant fire trucks got stuck.