DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is encouraging families to complete the “Healthy Start Times” survey. In May of last year, the Denver School Board resolved to shift to Healthy Start Times beginning in the fall of 2023.
This will adjust all middle and high school start times to no earlier than 8:20 a.m. in order to support healthy sleep habits in teenagers.
DPS sites multiple studies to show that “later start times support overall physical and mental health as well as academic performance of adolescents.”
DPS is asking that in order to make sure the new schedule is informed by what the community values most, to have families complete the online survey. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.
The survey is available in eight languages in addition to English and will be open starting on March 9.