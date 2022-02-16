FIRST ALERTAnother snowstorm on the way on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — A 6-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 at Alameda Avenue caused major backups Wednesday morning. Denver Police Department responded and said there were no reported injuries.

According to CDOT, at least two lanes were blocked on the interstate near the intersection with Alameda Ave south of 6th Avenue before clearing. However, delays remained in the area due to the crash.

Copter4 was at the scene if the active crash scene, where one vehicle was off the highway on top of an icy South Platte River, and at least one other vehicle had rolled.

