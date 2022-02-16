(CBS4) — A 6-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 at Alameda Avenue caused major backups Wednesday morning. Denver Police Department responded and said there were no reported injuries.
According to CDOT, at least two lanes were blocked on the interstate near the intersection with Alameda Ave south of 6th Avenue before clearing. However, delays remained in the area due to the crash.
#TRAFFIC #DPD is investigating a 6 vehicle crash SB I-25 / 6th Ave . No injuries reported . Off ramp to 6th Ave is shut down . Alternative routes advised
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 16, 2022
Copter4 was at the scene if the active crash scene, where one vehicle was off the highway on top of an icy South Platte River, and at least one other vehicle had rolled.