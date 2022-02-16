FIRST ALERTThe Winter Storm Warning continues until early Thursday on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Just as forecast, our Wednesday blast of snow roared across the Front Range just in time for the evening commute. Snow started out light and then ramped up after 5pm and is expected to continue thru the night.

CREDIT CBS4

The Winter Storm Warning for Denver and the Foothills will continue thru 5am Thursday morning.

CREDIT CBS4

 

Early snow totals as of 9pm on Wednesday night ranged from 2 to 7 inches with a few more hours of snow expected after these amounts were posted.

CREDIT CBS4

Snow will weaken in intensity after midnight with a few flurries still possible here and there through about 4 am on Thursday.

CREDIT CBS4

For the morning commute roads, sidewalks and driveways will be icy or snow packed. That could slow the morning drive down.

CREDIT CBS4

Sunny skies will return by afternoon and that should help to make the afternoon drive more manageable.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera