FIRST ALERTThere's a Winter Storm Warning on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70 Closed, I-70 Delays, I-70 Traffic, Winter Storm Warning

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at C-470 were closed on Wednesday evening. All traffic was diverted to C-470. US 40 through Mt. Vernon Canyon was also closed.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted just before 9 p.m. that it was snowing at a rate of more than one inch per hour, which is more than the Colorado Department of Transportation could keep up with. CSP hoped to reopen I-70 by 11 p.m. but that would depend on getting plows through to clear the road and also getting to all the stuck cars, trucks and semis.

(credit: CDOT)

The Colorado State Patrol initially tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, “Avoid heading west for a few hours, please.”

Areas such as Conifer, Evergreen, Black Hawk/Central City, Nederland, and Estes Park should see 6 to 12 inches of snow during the Winter Storm Warning in what CBS4 meteorologists have claimed as a First Alert Weather Day.

Jennifer McRae