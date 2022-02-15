DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week is looking to gain more restaurants for its lineup this year. For 2022, Denver Restaurant Week will happen from March 11-20.
CBS News Colorado spoke with Visit Denver’s Vice President of Marketing, Justin Bresler. He says right now there are 70 restaurants signed up to take part in this year’s event. He would like to double that number — and restaurants should act now to make that happen.
Restaurants can register and submit their menus by Feb. 11 so that they are included in Denver Restaurant Week’s menu and promotions.
With restaurants still dealing with the impact of COVID-19 Bresler says, “It’s also a great time to support local restaurants who’ve had to struggle and we all miss eating out.”
Many restaurants will offer dinners that start at $25, $35 and $45 per person.
Bresler also says hopefully the later start time in March will “hit the sweet spot for when restaurants need the business most.” Customers can see menus online starting February 16 and plan their visits for Denver Restaurant Week 2022.