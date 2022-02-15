DENVER (CBS4)– Those who live in Denver and have noticed delays in trash pickup can blame staffing shortages.
A voice message from Denver’s 311 service states, “If there has been no trash, recycle or compost collection on your day of service, please allow an additional 24 hours from your service date before reporting a missed collection.”
The city’s helpline has received so many calls that is the message that’s played before being transferred to a person. Denver recently adjusted its waste and recycling pickup routes.
Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the staff shortages are only affecting a small portion of trash collection services.