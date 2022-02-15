DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has officially begun his quest for another four years as Colorado’s chief executive.
He announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, and will take part in a launch event Tuesday evening in Pueblo.
“It’s been a heavy challenge to lead the state through it’s darkest hours, including pandemic and fires, and it has also been an honor to dedicate myself to helping Coloradans make it through many crises,” Gov. Polis said in a campaign launch video. “The last two years have taught me that leadership and judgment matter. I am proud of the work we have done to save thousands of lives while keeping our schools and economy open. We have hard work ahead. We will protect Colorado’s way of life, lowering the cost of living and making sure Colorado families have more opportunities ahead. Together, we will keep moving Colorado forward.”
Polis will once again run with Dianne Primavera, who has been Lieutenant Governor for the entirety of his first term.
“The Governor and I are grateful to the people of Colorado for their partnership through unprecedented challenges and for their support now,” Lt. Gov. Primavera said. “We love Colorado. We will always fight to do what is best for Coloradans.”