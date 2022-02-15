COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Outside of 2020, Phish has been playing concerts at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City over Labor Day Weekend since 2011. This year, that tradition for the legendary jam band will continue, but instead of 3-night run, it will be a 4-night run this year.
Phish on Tuesday announced the shows as part of a spring/summer tour announcement. They will take place on Sept. 1, 2, 3 and 4. No other venue during the band’s run of 34 concerts is getting a 4-night engagement in 2022.
The 2020 concerts at Dick’s were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19, and die-hard fans of the band now refer to this period of the rock band’s career as “4.0.” That’s because the band had a hiatus (followed by the 2.0 period), then broke up and reunited several years later (followed by the 3.0 period), and then had to stop touring completely due to the pandemic.
Get information on how to get tickets at tickets.phish.com. They go on sale to the public on March 4.