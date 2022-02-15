DENVER (AP/CBS4) – A conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies including Patagonia, REI and The North Face say they will boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City.
The group called The Conservation Alliance is accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands. The biannual show was moved to Denver after Utah lawmakers asked President Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.
Outdoor Retailer’s owner, Emerald X, has surveyed attendees and is considering moving the show after its contract with Denver expires this year.
Trade show organizers told CBS4 on Tuesday via email that Denver is still on the table but nothing has been made official and a decision would likely come in the next few days.
“Outdoor Retailer and Emerald remain committed to supporting the outdoor and winter sports industries through hosting gatherings that both meet business needs and foster the spirit of our community. We have been in ongoing conversations with many across our industry and are taking all input and perspectives into consideration, including responses from recent surveys – we appreciate the passion and respect everyone’s point of view. As we continue the process of evaluating all possible and realistic options, we remain thoughtful in our deliberations. Our goal is to host a vibrant event that not only reflects today’s new normal, but also presents an engaging event that draws more people into this community in ways that are authentic and affordable. No decisions around future dates or location have been decided at this time, and we look forward to sharing our thoughts in the coming days,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director.
Gov. Jared Polis shared his happiness about the show staying in Colorado.
I’m excited by today’s announcement that the Outdoor Retailer Show belongs in Colorado. Colorado takes pride in caring for our public lands and supporting our tribes while taking bold climate action and remaining business-friendly.
