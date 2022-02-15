DENVER (CBS4) – Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan will perform in Denver in late April. It’s part of his tour that includes stops in Florida and Texas.
Rogan will be performing at the Bellco Theatre on April 29.
Rogan is also a stand up comic and involved in mixed martial arts.
His podcast – The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast — is hosted by Spotify. It has recently drawn headlines due to protests by Neil Young and other musicians over Rogan’s position on COVID vaccinations. Young and others asked to have their music removed from Spotify due to the company’s exclusive deal with Rogan.
Rogan devoted one of his podcasts to a discussion with Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation on COVID-19.