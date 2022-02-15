ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A crash on southbound I-25 just south of Thornton caused a large backup for morning commuters Tuesday.
Copter4 found the crash near 84th Avenue, where two lanes were blocked, and traffic in southbound lanes was at a crawl until the crashed cleared at around 7:40 a.m.
Prior to the interstate reopening, Thornton Police tweeted drivers should avoid the area Tuesday morning.
S/B I-25 is backed up to 112th. No accidents in Thornton. Please consider alternative routes & be patient. pic.twitter.com/sNMw0BVsKe
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) February 15, 2022