NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4)– After a 2-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Frozen Dead Guy Days is set to attract crowds for the Nederland tradition. Frozen Dead Guy Days has been an annual tradition in the small mountain town since 2002.
On March 12, 2020, the event was canceled for the first time in 19 years as the coronavirus crept into Colorado. The year before, 2019, saw a total of 25,000 people making it the largest crowd ever.
The three-day event is named after Bredo Morstoel, a man from Norway whose body is preserved in a shed full of dry ice high above Nederland.
Attendees take part in colorful festivities, including the frozen turkey bowling, icy water plunge and coffin racing. There is also live music and great food.
The festival is set for March 18-10.
