BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Board of Health voted to end the county’s mask mandate. On Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. the county’s indoor face mask requirement will end.
The board ended two public health orders, the first required everyone age 2 and older to wear face masks in all indoor settings regardless of vaccination status and the other required face masks for all child care settings, Pre-K through 12 schools and youth activities regardless of vaccination status.
The end to that mask mandate does include public schools. Boulder Valley School District is expected to release more information about face masks on Tuesday.
Some businesses and schools may choose to keep their mask recommendations in place. The Boulder County Health Department is recommending that everyone 2 and older wear a mask while around others.