FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Colorado State University students known as the “Outlaws of Moby” are heading to Las Vegas for the Mountain West basketball tournament early next month. It’s thanks, in part, to a donation from CSU head coach Niko Medved and his wife, Erica.

The group recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the trip, and shortly posting the page, they received a donation of $900 from Niko and Erica, helping them eclipse their goal of $1,500.

“I swear I screamed like a little girl,” recalled CSU freshman Matt Fleck of the moment he found out about the donation. “I was so surprised that one of our favorite coaches of all time was donating $900 to send a group of seven boys to Vegas.”

“It really reflects how much of a genuine human being he is. It’s incredible,” added freshman Anthony Barse.

The “Outlaws of Moby” is a group of seven CSU freshman who sit close to the floor sporting black cowboy hats as they cheer on the Rams. The group got the hats earlier this year on their way to a cowboy-themed gathering and then decided to wear them to a basketball game early in the season.

“We went to a basketball game and when we were walking out and one of our hallmates yelled, ‘hey it’s the Outlaws’ and then it clicked,” said Logan Eastwood. “And now it’s a thing.”

As for Thursday evening, the GoFundMe page had received 33 different donations and had raised more than $2,600.

“The support was great right off the jump. I created the go fund me at Noon, and four hours we in we already had $1,000,” said Barse.

“It blew my mind, I don’t know what else to say,” added Eastwood.

With the Rams expected to play in the quarterfinal round on Thursday March 10th, the Outlaws plan to leave for Vegas on the night of Wednesday March the 9th, drive through the night, and then stay until the Rams are eliminated, or hopefully win the conference tournament.

“We’ll be pretty tired for the first game,” said Fleck. But it’ll be well worth it for a chance to watch the Rams cut down the nets and punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.