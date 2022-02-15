ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people were seriously injured Monday night after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a crash in the Twin Lakes community.
According to Colorado State Patrol, Westminster Police Department began a pursuit around 11 p.m. after encountering a stolen vehicle. Stops sticks were used at one point, and eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed on Pecos Street and rolled at least once. Three people in the vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital to treat injuries.
Both CSP and Adams County Sheriff responded to the crash on Pecos street, which shut down lanes in both directions from W 64th Ave. to W 68th Ave. until just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation, and the lead investigating agency was still being determined early Tuesday.