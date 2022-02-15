DENVER (CBS4)– City of Denver officials are celebrating a new achievement with Civic Center Park. They have finished a new concept plan called “Civic Center Next 100.”
After months of taking public comment, the plan will determine the future of the local landmark for the next 100 years. The changes will transform the park in four different areas.
First, the concept design for Bannock Street will include new features like a flexible central plaza, an interactive water feature and garden rooms. The Greek Amphitheater will have an audiovisual ring truss and new canopy to be able to hold concerts throughout the year.
“What we see in this design is the community’s desire to see this space active. To be able to go and see a concert in the middle of the week or be able to see their favorite cultural group perform. It really does envision a community stage right in the heart of Civic Center which is really the ethos of what Civic Center is all about,” said Executive Director of Civic Center Conservancy Eric Lazzari.
The other two improvements will be on the Central Promenade and the development of the central gathering feature, which would be a gathering place surrounded by iconic works of art.
The next steps for the project now that a plan is in place, is securing funding before construction begins.
Civic Center Park has served as one of the most iconic gathering spots for cultural events, festivals and rallies for decades.
Last fall the park was shut down in September over health concerns, including human waste and rats. It reopened in November.