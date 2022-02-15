CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)Casey Devol, the man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend in Douglas County last week has returned to Colorado. He appeared virtually before a judge in Castle Rock on Monday.

Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas last Wednesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and animal cruelty among others.

The two victims are Bryan Todd Gray, 24, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32. Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Feb. 7 in the Franktown area. A dog was found dead on the property where the victims were found. Surveillance video allegedly shows Devol at the property at the time of the killings. The image from a closed-circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun.

Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with the water department.

A friend if the victims told CBS4 there had been a conflict between the couple and Devol about a year ago, but it was not clear what it was about.