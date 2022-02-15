DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Casey Devol, the man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend in Douglas County last week has returned to Colorado. He appeared virtually before a judge in Castle Rock on Monday.
Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas last Wednesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and animal cruelty among others.
The two victims are Bryan Todd Gray, 24, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32. Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Feb. 7 in the Franktown area. A dog was found dead on the property where the victims were found. Surveillance video allegedly shows Devol at the property at the time of the killings. The image from a closed-circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun.
RELATED: Friends Remember Slain Douglas County Couple Who Loved Their Kids ‘More Than Anything’
Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with the water department.
A friend if the victims told CBS4 there had been a conflict between the couple and Devol about a year ago, but it was not clear what it was about.