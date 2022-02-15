(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited.

The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances.

“Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause them to burn the energy that is crucial in helping them to make it through the winter,” said Lance Carpenter, Senior Wildlife Biologist for CPW’s Northeast Region. “It is hard enough already for them.”

CPW recognizes the popularity of gathering antlers, but stress the importance of giving wildlife space to survive in the elements.

“You don’t want to go up close to them, get close-up pictures, you don’t want to make them walk away from what they are doing. Go the other way if you can. They are most vulnerable this time of year,” said Carpenter.

Those caught collecting antlers during the prohibited period could face a $137 fine, separate fines and the loss of five points on their license for each violation. Those found harassing wildlife face steeper penalties.

On April 30, the ban is lifted. CPW says Wyoming has a similar ban between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Areas of the Gunnison Basin are prohibited from May 1 to May 15 between sunset and 10 a.m. Those Game Management Units include 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551.

Find more answers about antler collection on CPW’s website.