(CBS4)– Former Bronco Von Miller celebrated his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday, 6 years after Denver’s SB50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This time the champion was playing for the LA Rams, but he also took time to give a shoutout to former Broncos teammates including the late Demaryius Thomas.
“Thanks to Denver. Thank you to all the guys over there as well. It’s been a crazy 365 days here. The only way you can sum it up is God is good,” said Miller.
“I don’t think I’ve ever played for more in my career. I was playing for D.T. You know, he passed away suddenly in December. I was playing for my son. He was born in August. Playing for Trevor Moawad. He passed away after the very first game of the season. Playing for all my teammates here.”
The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Miller had two sacks in the game and, as CBSSports.com notes, now has multiple sacks in two different Super Bowls, “joining former Giants player Justin Tuck as the only players in NFL history to pull off that feat.”