SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Businesses are still recovering from the Marshall Fire and for those able to open, keeping things running is more than just about ensuring an income.

“I think that’s the key to communities getting back to normal is to realize, we’re still a community we still have small businesses, we’re still willing to serve the community so if that message can get out, I think things will improve,” said Patty Familetto.

Familetto is a florist at Vetka Flowers in Superior. The business was purchased just under a year ago by Lana Ishanova.

Ishanova graduated with a degree and environmental engineering and ecology, but it’s been her dream to open up a flower shop.

“We just started and because of that, not a lot of people know about us,” she Familetto.

But Monday, business was bustling. One customer said Ishanova has been a great addition to his community and on Valentine’s Day made a point to spend his money at Vetka Flowers.

“It’s been really busy in the last few days,” said Familetto.

On Friday, Congressman Joe Neguse visited Vetka Flowers as part of his efforts to highlight small businesses by the Marshall Fire and tweeted about it.

So grateful for the opportunity to visit with businesses impacted by the #MarshallFire. Upon arriving at Vetka Flowers, I immediately saw the beautiful arrangements & artwork that the owner Lana creates. & I couldn’t pass up the chance to buy some flowers for Andrea. pic.twitter.com/7JWprsrYb0 — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) February 11, 2022

Neguse recently wrote a letter to President Biden asking for “swift replenishment” of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund – a vital pandemic relief fund for small businesses. On the same day he visited Vetka Flowers, he also stopped by Parma Trattoria Italian & Mozzarella Bar, which was impacted by the Marshall Fire, and would benefit greatly from the funding.

Additionally, the disaster declaration Rep. Neguse fought to secure in the first few days after the fire will support small businesses. Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

To date, the Small Businesses administration has approved more than four million dollars to small businesses and non-profits impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Familetto lost her own home to the fire- as she navigates the long road forward in her own personal life, she knows that small businesses play an important role in helping her get there.

“Small business is what makes a community,” she Familetto.