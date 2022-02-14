CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Train Derailment

DENVER (CBS4)– The South Platte River Trail reopened after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Saturday morning. Three of seven cars fell into the South Platte River.

(credit: CBS)

There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation. On Saturday, crews began work to clean up the area and remove the train cars from the river.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Parks and Recreation Department closed a portion of the South Platte River Trail in the Globeville area over the weekend due to the train derailment. That trail reopened Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

Trains began running on the tracks and across the bridge.

BNSF has not confirmed if the bridge is the cause of the derailment.

Jennifer McRae