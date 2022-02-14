DENVER (CBS4)– The South Platte River Trail reopened after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Saturday morning. Three of seven cars fell into the South Platte River.
There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation. On Saturday, crews began work to clean up the area and remove the train cars from the river.
Denver Parks and Recreation Department closed a portion of the South Platte River Trail in the Globeville area over the weekend due to the train derailment. That trail reopened Sunday.
Trains began running on the tracks and across the bridge.
BNSF has not confirmed if the bridge is the cause of the derailment.