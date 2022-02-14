DENVER (CBS4)– The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an armed robbery that happened in Denver last week. The mail carrier was robbed in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.
The letter carrier was allegedly approached by two Black male suspects who showed a weapon. The suspects ran away after taking property of the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS said that the letter carrier was not injured. No mail or packages were taken and mail delivery was not impacted.
The suspects are described as two Black males in their late 20s to early 30s. The first suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask and brandished a firearm with his left hand. The second suspect had a lighter skin tone than his partner and was wearing a multi-colored jacket and basketball shorts.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the 24-hour hotline of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. An anonymous report may also be made to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.