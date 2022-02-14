Denver (CBS4) – It’s hard not to watch the Denver Nuggets this year and ask yourself, when are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. going to return?
During a recent interview on Altitude 92.5, General Manager Tim Connelly provided a little more information on the timeframe for the Nuggets two injured stars.
“It’s up to them,” Connelly told Altitude’s Vic Lombardi. “We’re going to clear them at some point in the not-too-distant future and then they have to determine when and if they’re ready.”
Murray hasn’t played since injuring his ACL last season while MPJ hurt his back and hasn’t played since November.
Yet the Nuggets have stayed afloat without 2 of their big 3, sitting the 6th spot in the Western Conference with a 31-25 record.
The possibility of teaming Murray and Porter Jr. with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon once again has to excite Nuggets fans and would certainly grab the attention of their Western Conference counterparts.