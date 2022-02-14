DENVER (CBS4) – According to newly released FBI statistics, crime rose nearly 9% in Colorado between 2019 and 2020, the fifth-highest increase in the country.

Over the last three years, violent crime alone has risen 17% in Colorado, including a 47% increase in murder. Commercial burglary is also up 48%, auto theft rose 86%, and identity theft 226%. There’s also been a 2,400% increase in seizures of fentanyl.

Colorado now has the fourth-highest recidivism rate in the country. Half of all people released from prison re-offend in three years.

A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is aimed at cracking down on crime. It was prompted by a CBS4 investigation that found thousands of defendants charged with violent crimes were released from Denver County Court last year on PR bonds or what Senator Rob Woodward calls a ‘pinky promise’.

“The judge says, ‘You promise to come back?’ Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t, and many times they go on to commit violent crimes,” said Woodward

Stephanie Martinez is a case in point. She’s convicted of beating an 80-year-old man to death outside the state Capitol while she was out on a P.R. bond for assault.

Woodward has introduced a bill that would prohibit judges from releasing defendants charged with violent crimes, even if the district attorney didn’t object. He says the minimum bond would be $1,000.

“At some point have to put barriers up and say, ‘This is what the legislature thinks and we’re going to take away some discretion from DAs and judges just to make sure that the people of Colorado are safe,'” said Woodward.

Bill opponents argue if people are unhappy with bond amounts, they can vote judges out.

Woodward says that never happens.

“Judges are always retained. Most people don’t know the details for those judges and it could be a few lives too late,” said Woodward.

Woodward is a Republican. He says he’s talked to Democrats who he says like the concept of the bill but, so far, he says none of them have agreed to co-sponsor it.

“We’ve been soft on crime the last couple years and I think that’s coming back to bite the people of Colorado,” Woodward says.

The bill gets its first committee hearing on March 2.