DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is preparing to host a hearing on the nation’s mental health crisis. On Monday, she hosted Dr. K Ron-Li Liaw, the new mental health in chief at Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Liaw is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with areas of expertise in “trauma and resilience, co-occurring medical and mental health issues and children’s and families’ responses to acute and chronic stress, among others.”
Liaw joined a round table that included other federal and local health professionals. More than half of all Coloradans live in areas with a shortage of mental health care professionals.
DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, wants to discuss increasing access later this week.