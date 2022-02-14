DENVER (CBS4) – The CBS4 Weather Team has already declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day because of expected cold and snow. Before the storm arrives, most of Colorado will be treated to beautiful weather to start the week.

Valentine’s Day on Monday will be about about 15 degrees above normal with temperatures approaching 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. Sunshine will dominate all of Colorado with the warmest temperatures likely in the southeast corner of the state.

Tuesday will be squally as warm but it won’t be as sunny. Clouds will increase in the afternoon especially in the mountains and along the Front Range. Still, temperatures should come to 60 degrees again in Denver metro area and lower 70s are possible in southeast Colorado.

Then a storm moving across Arizona and New Mexico will spread snow north into the Colorado mountains Tuesday night. The snow will eventually spread on the Front Range but most of it should wait until after the Wednesday morning commute. With snow falling through the afternoon, the Wednesday evening commute is expected to be slick and slow.

The preliminary snow forecast for Denver and most of the Front Range is 2-6 inches with the highest amounts west of I-25 and south of C-470. Higher amounts are expected in the foothills and probably in the Boulder area as well.

Elsewhere around the state, snowfall should be minimal on the Eastern Plains. Most ski areas in the state should get 4-8 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The snow will end Wednesday night and most of Thursday should be dry but quite cold. The morning will start in the teens for the metro area and afternoon high temperatures will only be in the 30s. Then warmer weather will returns for Friday and especially for the weekend with temperatures returning to near 60 degrees again on Sunday. There are signs it will turn colder and potentially snowy again for early next week.