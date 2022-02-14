DENVER(CBS)- Happy Valentine’s Day! Hard to beat 61 degrees for Valentine’s in February but, it’s time to get ready for another blast of snow. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for snow and cold coming in on Wednesday. There is a deep trough of low pressure building off the west coast.
This trough will push in to areas of low pressure. One will be a storm and cold front in the northern Rockies and a cut off low over the southwest. Colorado will be sandwiched between the two systems with a large effect expected for the afternoon and evening Front Range commute on Wednesday.
At this time, it looks like the Denver metro area may see 2 to 6 inches off snow with 4 to 9 inches on average for those areas in and near the foothills between 6,000 and 9,000 feet. Amounts below are likely to change as we get closer to Wednesday. Still a day and a half out, storm could still change path when it hits the Rockies.
Snow will push into southern Colorado later in the evening on Wednesday very similar to last Friday nights snow storm.