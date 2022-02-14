DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of immigrants skipped out on work and chose not to patronize businesses Monday as part of a nationwide “day without immigrants” protest. Instead, the crowd of Colorado residents gathered in front of the State Capitol building, where they called for local and national leaders to pass immigration reform.

“We hope they think about us and fight with us,” said organizer Miny Trevizo.

Among the dozens of protestors were teachers and students from Montessori del Mundo in Aurora, where 90% of staff members are immigrants. On Monday, the charter school canceled classes so teachers and families could participate in the protest.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” Renee said. “We believe that we want to teach our children to use their voice for activism and for change.”

Monday’s protest aimed to show the contributions of immigrants, a community that makes up about 15% of Denver’s population, census figures show.

“We don’t work. We don’t spend money today,” said Trevizo.

Organizer Miny Trevizo said the effort is also about urging leaders to finally prioritize immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship.

“Every year it’s the same,” she said. “They promise and promise and 23 years here I’ve listened to the same thing, and it never happens.”

Homero Ocon is sick of waiting too. He closed his painting business for the day to come join the protest and says he will be speaking out for his community even more in the future.

“We belong here,” Ocon said. “We have been working here for so long. We have contributed to this economy, and we want to keep doing that.”