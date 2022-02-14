DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado lawmakers want to tackle the state’s pollution with new laws. The Public Protections from Toxic Air Contaminant Act aims to establish air quality standards, protect health and industrial workers and communities of color.
Proponents say the bill “will put corporations on notice that polluting our air and endangering our health is no longer an option.”
They say Coloradans aren’t protected against pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde.
“We are very excited that we are introducing legislation that we stablished health base air qualities standards for the state of Colorado. We know we have a lot of work to do for healthy air for every single Coloradan,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales.
Bill sponsors say it will protect air quality and Coloradans’ health by:
- Limiting toxic emissions based on science when permitting facilities
- Looking at cumulative impacts of air pollution from more than one facility
- Strengthening ongoing monitoring and reporting of hazardous air pollution
- Clarifying that Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment may regulate air more stringently than the Environmental Protection Agency