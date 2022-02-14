ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Back in January, we reported the Adams County Sheriff was streaming live on Facebook when he joined a police chase. Now, the sheriff’s department may be seen on even more screens. The sheriff signed a contract to get the department on the TV show “COPS.”
In January, Sheriff Rick Reigenborn was live on Facebook when he helped chase down the driver of a stolen vehicle — who had hit a police patrol car. They eventually caught the suspect in Denver.
The sheriff said at first, hundreds of viewers would tune in for the virtual ride-along.
“There’s even a little Facebook group that kind of follows us and they’ve named themselves ‘Rick’s Road Runners,’” said Sheriff Rick Reigenborn.
Now that number is up in the thousands.
“I have a little fun with them,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “I’m like, ‘Hey, jump in the back seat because here we go. Grab your Pepsi, grab your popcorn and let’s get ready.’”
The announcement about the contract with “COPS” is drawing mixed opinions — with some praising the sheriff, while others say they won’t watch a produced show.
No timeline has been given for when the show will be produced and aired.