'Pro-Choice' Group Protests COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside Governor's Home In BoulderDemonstrators gathered on Saturday outside Gov. Jared Polis' home in Boulder to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Free Health Screenings Provided By Center For African American HealthThe Center for African American Health is celebrating 20 years of making health care a priority. The group held a free health resources fair for Coloradans who may have been skipping out on seeing a doctor for checkups.

Denver Doctor Responds To Pfizer's FDA Request Postponement For Vaccines Under 5Pfizer announced Friday that the company is postponing its FDA request to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to four years old.

Colorado State University Keeps Face Mask Mandate In Place Despite Larimer County DecisionStudents and staff at Colorado State University are still required to wear a face mask despite changing local public health guidelines.

Denver Teacher Plans To Have Students Vote On Masking In His ClassA teacher at Denver North High School is asking his classrooms to make the decision on wearing masks together.

Unsafe In Your Own Home? Gas Stoves Harmful To Health And Environment, Studies FindResearchers in Boulder and beyond are finding gas stoves can cause a host of health problems, particularly for kids, and are emitting harmful greenhouse gases, even when they're turned off.