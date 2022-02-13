SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County Rescue Group crews tell CBS4 they responded to an avalanche in Summit County on Sunday. SCRG officials say the reported avalanche is in an area known as Dave’s Wave on Loveland Pass.
CBS4 Mountain Bureau reporter Spencer Wilson reports a helicopter flew around the slide area, but eventually left.
SCRG tells CBS4 those who were caught in the avalanche were able to escape. Crews are reportedly interviewing riders.
Wilson reports a mother and son were in the avalanche and are safe.
“The avalanche took the son over a cliff, too. He got away with only bumps and bruises,” Wilson reports from the scene. He add the mother is a physical therapist and dug him out from waist-deep snow.
According to CAIC’s website, there is moderate risk of avalanches in the backcountry of Vail and Summit counties.
Lessons learned from today’s avalanche:
Skier undercut the ridge which started the slide.
Also, this is the universal signal for “I’m ok.” These folks were giving thumbs up, rescue crews prefer this. The more you know! pic.twitter.com/gbV4Cu3o93
— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) February 13, 2022
The area is in the backcountry between Loveland Pass and the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. According to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center report from 2008 of an avalanche in that area, the run can be seen from the ski area and U.S. 6.