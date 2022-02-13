DENVER (CBS4) – Several freight train cars derailed in Denver Saturday morning. Burlington Northern Santa Fe confirmed the crash happened at around 6 a.m.
Officials add three of seven cars fell into the South Platte River. There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.
“I’m very curious,” said Elizabeth Horner, who lives nearby. “Was it the snow, was it human error, should we be concerned?”
On Saturday, crews worked to clean up the area and remove the train cars from the river.
Denver Parks and Recreation Department closed a portion of the South Platte River Trail in the Globeville area due to the train derailment. The closure came as a surprise to some people trying to bike or scooter into town.
“I didn’t hear anything this morning, so it’s pretty surprising to come over here and see all this,” said Tim Bury.
BNSF has not confirmed if the bridge is the cause of the derailment.