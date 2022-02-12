BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Demonstrators gathered on Saturday outside Gov. Jared Polis’ home in Boulder to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The event is described as a nonviolent demonstration organized by No Vax Mandates Colorado.
It’s part of a campaign put together by the Committee to Stop COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 test mandates in Colorado.
According to the group’s website, they want Polis to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports and testing in the state.
“We are an independent group citizens standing for the rights of all Coloradans regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status,” the site states in part.
In September of 2021, Polis enacted a mandate for all state employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested twice each week, free of charge. Unvaccinated employees are also required to wear masks. Further, health care workers who work with patients are also required to be vaccinated.
Schools including the University of Colorado and Colorado State University have requirements in place for students to either prove their vaccination status or show their vaccine exemption.
The group started their demonstration at 17th and Walnut Streets.
They planned to walk to Pearl Street Mall and then to Broadway and Canyon Boulevard. They’re scheduled to end their protest where they began at 1 p.m.