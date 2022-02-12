DENVER (CBS4) – The Center for African American Health is celebrating 20 years of making health care a priority. The group held a free health resources fair for Coloradans who may have been skipping out on seeing a doctor for checkups.
Organizers provided prostate, mammogram and mental wellness screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’re doing our best to take care of ourselves, but don’t forget your preventative care. The more that we can make sure we get our mammograms, screenings, take care of ourselves, the safer we we will be as we navigate this pandemic,” said CEO and Executive Director, Deidre Johnson.
There is another event scheduled for July.