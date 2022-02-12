ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Almost two years to the day after he strangled, sexually assaulted, and tried to drown his girlfriend’s cousin in a bathtub, Fermin Gonzalez-Flores was sentenced to serve 98 years behind bars for his actions.

Gonzalez-Flores, 34, was convicted last August on charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and causing serious injuries with a weapon.

“The brutality of this crime deserved a significant sentence and that’s what the defendant got today,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason after Friday’s hearing. “This defendant tortured, battered, sexually assaulted, and attempted to drown the victim in a bathtub. His actions were unspeakable, and it is my hope that the victim can take solace in this sentence as she makes the almost unimaginable step of moving forward after this horrific incident.”

Gonzalez-Flores entered the victim’s bedroom late on the night of January 16, 2020, the DA’s Office described in a press release. After a short conversation, Gonzalez-Flores strangled her until she passed out. The woman awoke and tried to fight him off with a knife and pepper spray, but the attack intensified.

Gonzalez-Flores strangled her a second time, dragged the woman by her hair through the house, then strangled her again into unconsciousness. The woman awoke this time to the sound of water running in the bathtub.

Gonzalez-Flores, according to prosecutors, held the woman’s head underwater. She attempted to ‘play dead’ several times, but Gonzalez did not relent.

Gonzalez-Flores ultimately dragged the woman into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The woman ultimately escaped the home, knocked on neighbors’ doors, and finally was able to call 9-1-1 from a coffee shop.

Thornton Police Department officers took Gonzalez-Flores into custody.

He is required to serve his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.