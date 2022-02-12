CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Train Derailment

DENVER (CBS4) – Several freight train cars derailed in Denver Saturday morning. Burlington Northern Santa Fe confirmed the crash happened at around 6 a.m.

Officials add three of seven cars fell into the South Platte River. There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.

On Saturday, the Denver Parks and Recreation Department stated a failure of a train bridge closed the South Platte River Trail in the Globeville area. It is not clear if the bridge failure occurred after the derailment or before.

BNSF has not confirmed if the bridge is the cause of the derailment.

